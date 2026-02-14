President Lee Jae Myung said Saturday his administration's push to stabilize the real estate market is intended to reclaim "unfair privileges" linked to investment and speculation, stressing that the government is not forcing homeowners to sell their houses.

In a post on social media platform X, Lee said his policy direction is aimed at ensuring those benefiting from speculative practices bear corresponding due responsibilities.

"While we protect those who own homes for living purposes, those who hold multiple homes for investment or speculation purposes without living in them cause harm to homeless young people and ordinary citizens," Lee said.

"It is fair that they bear responsibilities and burdens corresponding to that impact."

Lee's remarks came a day after he raised concerns over the market practice of extending loans for multiple homeowners. The president's comments drew criticism from the main opposition party, accusing the government of "intimidating" the real estate market.

The remarks were the latest in a recent series of social media posts by Lee on his views on the heated property market. He has repeatedly pledged to stabilize the housing market, arguing that rising home prices are placing heavy burdens on young people and discouraging marriage and childbirth.

Lee's remarks are widely interpreted as signaling that the government could review whether to impose limits on loan extensions for owners of multiple homes when their existing loans expire. (Yonhap)