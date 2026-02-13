Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong doesn't often show her emotions after races. And when she cries out of disappointment over a loss, it goes to show you how much that particular event must have meant to her.

Choi shed tears after getting eliminated in the semifinals of the women's 500 meters at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on Thursday night. She was the only South Korean out of three in that distance to even get that deep into the competition.

South Korea has won more Olympic short track gold medals than any other country with 26, but none have come from the women's 500m, an event recently dominated by European and North American athletes, who tend to be bigger and stronger. South Korea has produced only two bronze medalists in this 4 1/2-lap race that requires a quick start and some physical battles, at least within the confines of the rules.

In the semifinals, Choi was up against three Canadian skaters: Kim Boutin, Florence Brunelle and the eventual bronze medalist, Courtney Sarault, plus the Chinese veteran Fan Kexin.

And when she made a slight contact with Boutin and lost speed, it allowed Sarault to move out in front and ultimately win the race. Choi ended up last among the five skaters in the group.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't disappointed," Choi said with her eyes reddened from tears. "I had set my personal best in the quarterfinals, and I was skating better than I did in Beijing four years ago (when she was eliminated in the quarterfinals). It feels good to know I've taken a step forward, but I am still disappointed."

Choi said while bumping into Boutin caused her to lose steam, she didn't want to make it an excuse.

"Physical contact happens all the time during races," she said. "If I had skated faster, it wouldn't have happened.

"The result itself left much to be desired, but at least I gained some confidence from this race," Choi added. "I have no regrets about the way I prepared for this and the way I competed. I just wasn't good enough."

Choi has now skated in two races -- the mixed team relay on Tuesday was the first -- without adding to her career medal tally of five. One more medal here will pull Choi into a tie with three others for the most Olympic medals by a South Korean athlete, winter or summer.

"I have other important races coming up, and I will enter those events with more confidence," Choi said. (Yonhap)