South Korea raised its travel alert for Cuba due to concerns over worsening shortages of electricity and other basic necessities, the foreign ministry said Friday.

A Level 2 alert, advising travelers to exercise caution, has been issued for the whole country as shortages of electricity and fuel have disrupted transportation, health care and communications services, the ministry said in a release.

The measures took effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

The ministry advised South Korean nationals planning to visit Cuba to carefully reconsider their trip and avoid any unnecessary travel, urging those currently staying in the country to exercise special caution for their safety. (Yonhap)