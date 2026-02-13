Growing number of young graduates struggle to get full-time work, but study suggests significant labor shortage by 2034

Government data has suggested a looming labor shortage due to a population cliff in the next decade, but another survey indicated Friday that young workers entering the labor market are struggling to find full-time jobs.

A medium- to long-term labor supply outlook released by the Korea Employment Information Service indicated South Korea will face shortage of 1.22 million workers by 2023. Even accounting for advances in artificial intelligence that could replace some human labor, the supply of the workforce is projected to fall far short of demand.

The data suggests that the country’s economically active population is expected to reach 29.53 million in 2034 — an increase of only 136,000, or 0.46 percent, compared to 2024. The projected increase is just one-third of the growth seen over the past decade.

The economically active population includes those aged 15 or older who are employed or actively seeking work. Due to sharply declining births, the inflow of new workers into the labor market is expected to dwindle, with the agency projecting that the growth rate will slow further before turning negative from 2030.

The expected labor gap is forecast to widen as the population ages, with the number of workers needed rising more sharply than the number of workers available.

On average, industries will require 54,000 additional workers a year between 2024 and 2029, and 191,000 a year between 2029 and 2034.

Employment conditions worsen for young workers

While the Korean economy is expected to need more workers, a report indicates that the market is possibly not providing enough jobs for recent graduates.

A survey released Friday by part-time job platform Alba Heaven shows that 1 in 3 university graduates or soon-to-be graduates plans to take on part-time work after finishing school.

Of the 242 respondents surveyed in February, 34.3 percent said they expect to work part-time after graduation, compared with just 12 percent who reported having secured or expecting to start a full-time job.

Another 19.4 percent said they would focus solely on preparing for employment, 14.5 percent planned to search for full-time work, and 6.2 percent intended to pursue non-regular positions.

The results highlight a growing reliance on temporary or stopgap work, as stable entry into the labor market becomes more difficult.

Economic pressures play a major role in the shift. Among respondents planning to work part-time, 47 percent cited the need to cover living expenses or personal spending, followed by 32.5 percent who said they needed money for job-search preparation. Another 20.5 percent pointed to the difficulty of finding full-time employment in the current market.

Pay has become the dominant factor in choosing part-time work, with 43.4 percent listing wages as the top consideration, followed by workplace location (34.9 percent), working hours (31.3 percent) and workload (28.9 percent). The most common target monthly income was between 510,000 and 1 million won.