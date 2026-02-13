The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Korea announced Thursday that Christine Sun Kim was chosen for the MMCA X LG OLED Series 2026, a project dedicated to presenting experimental practices in contemporary art.

As a Korean American artist, Kim has explored the structures of communication across a wide range of media, including sound, language, drawing and performance. Based in Berlin, Kim draws on her personal experience navigating between signed and spoken languages to question established frameworks for understanding sound and language.

“Christine Sun Kim’s works propose a clear thematic inquiry into the relationship between language and society in a way that is both amusing and open to multilayered interpretation. This project will mark an important turning point in the artist’s expansion into the medium of digital animation,” said Kim Sung-hee, director of MMCA.

Kim's works will be shown from July 31 to Nov. 29 at the “Seoul Box” area of the state-run museum in Seoul, according to MMCA.

Marking the second edition, the series was launched to bring digital art closer to the public, fostering immersive and sensory art experiences.

The inaugural exhibition of the series was shown by Korean interdisciplinary artist TZUSOO whose works were presented utilizing LG OLED’s high-definition displays, questioning the meaning of existence and life.

Kim joined the roster at the Seoul-based Gallery Hyundai earlier this year.