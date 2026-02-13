항일 무장투쟁을 이끌었던 홍범도 장군의 출생지와 출생연도가 기관마다 서로 다르게 표기되고 있는 것으로 확인됐다. 독립유공자 기본 이력조차 일관되게 관리되지 않고 있다는 점에서 국가 예우 체계 전반에 대한 논란이 제기된다.

13일 코리아헤럴드 취재를 종합하면 서울 용산구 전쟁기념관 본관에 설치된 홍 장군 흉상 설명문에는 출생지가 ‘평안남도 안덕’으로 표기돼 있다. 전쟁기념관은 국방부 산하 기관이다.

반면 홍범도장군기념사업회는 출생지를 평양으로 보고 있다. 국가보훈부 산하 독립기념관에 소장된 ‘홍범도 장군 일지’에도 출생지는 평양으로 기록돼 있다. 평양과 안덕은 조선 후기 행정구역상 서로 다른 지역이며 지리적으로도 약 80km가량 떨어져 있다. 기념사업회 역시 공식 홈페이지에 홍 장군의 출생지를 평양으로 명시하고 있다.

기념사업회 인물 프로필 감수에 참여한 반병률 한국외대 사학과 명예교수는 일지 기록의 사료적 가치를 강조했다.

반 교수는 코리아헤럴드와의 통화에서 “1995년 카자흐스탄 등 옛 소련 지역에 보관돼 있던 홍범도 장군 관련 유물·사료가 국내로 봉환됐고, 이 과정에서 일지도 함께 들어왔다”고 설명했다.

이어 “일지에는 홍 장군 본인이 작성한 내용과 장군 발언을 토대로 부관이 정리한 기록이 함께 담겨 있다”며 “당사자 진술이 직접 반영된 만큼 출생지는 평양으로 보는 것이 타당하다”고 말했다.

해당 일지는 홍 장군의 출생부터 의병 활동, 청산리 전투 등 주요 항일전, 그리고 1937년 스탈린 정권에 의한 고려인 중앙아시아 강제이주 시기까지 생애 전반을 담고 있다. 원본은 전해지지 않았지만, 홍범도 생전 구술과 일지를 전달받은 것으로 알려진 장태춘과 부인 이함덕이 필사한 사본이 독립기념관에 보관돼 있다.

정부 기록 역시 일관되지 않다. 홍 장군 유해가 국내로 봉환될 당시 국가보훈부는 출생지를 ‘평안북도 미상(未詳)’으로 표기했다. 보훈부가 운영하는 공훈전자사료관 데이터베이스에도 동일하게 기재돼 있다. 반면 보훈부 발간 ‘한국독립운동인명사전’은 안덕설을 하나의 학설로 소개하면서도 평안남도설·평안북도설·평양설 등 세 가지 이견을 함께 병기하고 있다.

기본 인적사항조차 기관마다 다르다.

홍범도장군기념사업회는 출생연도를 1868년으로 표기하고 있으며 독립기념관은 1869년으로 기록하고 있다. 전쟁기념관 흉상 설명문 역시 1868년으로 돼 있다.

송양섭 고려대 사학과 교수는 이 같은 차이를 단순 행정 오류로 보기 어렵다고 지적했다.

송 교수는 “평양과 안덕 정도 규모의 출생지 차이는 결코 사소하다고 볼 수 없다”며 “홍범도 장군은 기본 이력조차 정리되지 않을 만큼 먼 과거 인물이 아니다. 실증 자료를 재검토하고 교차 검증할 필요가 있다”고 말했다.

전쟁기념관은 출생지 표기 수정 여부와 관련해 “정정 필요성이 확인되면 조치하겠다”며 “논란 소지가 있는 사안이 아니라면 개정 자체는 어렵지 않다”고 밝혔다.

현재 정부·공공기관 소속 시설 가운데 홍 장군 흉상은 국방부, 독립기념관, 육군사관학교, 전쟁기념관 등 총 4곳에 설치돼 있다. 이 가운데 출생지 설명이 별도로 표기된 곳은 전쟁기념관이 유일하다.

홍 장군은 만주 독립전쟁 이후 1920년대 초 연해주로 이동해 소련계 항일부대와 연계 활동을 펼친 이력 등을 두고 역사·정치적 논쟁의 중심에 서기도 했다.

그는 항일 무장투쟁 공로를 인정받아 1962년 건국훈장 대한민국장이 추서됐다. 대한민국장은 건국훈장 가운데 최고 등급으로, 정부는 봉오동·청산리 전투 등에서의 공적을 공식 평가해 서훈을 결정했다.

문재인 정부 시절에는 청산리 전투 등 무장독립투쟁 공로를 높이 평가하며 홍 장군을 항일무장투쟁의 상징으로 기렸다. 2021년에는 카자흐스탄에 안장돼 있던 유해를 국내로 봉환해 국립대전현충원에 안장했다.

이후 윤석열 정부 시기 육군사관학교가 이념적 논란을 이유로 교내 흉상 이전을 검토하면서 재차 논쟁이 불거졌으나 시민사회와 학계 반발 속에 계획은 보류됐다.

기사 원문:

[Exclusive] War Memorial faces dispute over listing of Hong Beom-do's birthplace

South Korea’s War Memorial is facing criticism over its description of the birthplace of Gen. Hong Beom-do as historical records regarding his origins remain disputed.

Hong is an independence fighter who led armed resistance against Japanese forces during the late Joseon era (1392-1910) and early Japanese colonial period (1910-1945).

A description attached to Hong’s bust at the memorial’s headquarters in Yongsan, central Seoul, states that he was born in Andok, South Pyongan Province, in what is now North Korea. The War Memorial operates under the Defense Ministry.

However, Hong’s journal, stored at the Independence Hall of Korea under the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, indicates that he was born in Pyongyang.

Pyongyang and Andok, which are around 80 kilometers apart, were separate administrative districts in the late Joseon era.

The Hong Beom-do General Memorial Society, a private commemorative organization dedicated to the independence fighter, also lists Hong’s birthplace as Pyongyang on its website.

Ban Byung-yu, a history professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies who participated in reviewing Hong’s profile for the memorial society, argued that his diary should take precedence as a primary historical source.

“In 1995, artifacts and historical materials related to Gen. Hong Beom-do that had been kept in Kazakhstan and other former Soviet regions were brought to Korea. His journal was included in the collection,” Ban told The Korea Herald.

“The journal contains notes written by Hong himself as well as records transcribed by his aides based on his statements. Given that Hong directly engaged in its content, Pyongyang should be considered his birthplace.”

The diary traces Hong’s life from his birth through his participation in righteous army activities, major independence battles such as Cheongsan-ri, and his later years — including the forced relocation of Koreans from Russia to Central Asia in 1937 under Joseph Stalin.

While the original diary has not been located, a manuscript transcribed by his aide Jang Tae-chun and his wife Lee Ham-deok is preserved at the Independence Hall of Korea.

According to the War Memorial, the sculpture was established in 1995. Its reference was drawn from the Encyclopedia of Korean Culture compiled by the Academy of Korean Studies in Seoul, released in print volumes between 1991 and 2001.

Across government-affiliated institutions, four sculptures of Hong stand — at the Defense Ministry, Independence Hall, Korea Military Academy and the War Memorial.

Controversy

Hong has also been at the center of historical and political controversy — particularly over his later association with Soviet-aligned partisan forces after relocating to the Russian Far East in the early 1920s.

Despite such debates, former President Moon Jae-in publicly honored Hong as a symbol of Korea’s armed independence struggle, highlighting his leadership in major anti-Japanese battles including Cheongsan-ri.

Hong’s remains were repatriated from Kazakhstan to South Korea in 2021 and laid to rest at Daejeon National Cemetery.

Under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, however, the Korea Military Academy attempted to relocate Hong’s bust from its campus, arguing that his Soviet-aligned background and ideological associations could be inappropriate for cadet education.

The move drew mounting criticism from civic groups and historians and was ultimately shelved, leaving the sculpture in place.

Negligence?

Government records themselves show inconsistencies regarding Hong’s birthplace.

When Hong’s remains were repatriated to Korea, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs described his birthplace only as an “unknown location, North Pyongan Province.” The ministry-run online honors database carries the same entry.

Meanwhile, the Dictionary of Korean Independence Activists, published by the ministry, introduces Andok as one account while also presenting three competing theories — South Pyongan Province, North Pyongan Province and Pyongyang.

Discrepancies extend to basic biographical data as well. The memorial society lists Hong’s birth year as 1868, while Independence Hall records 1869. The War Memorial sculpture also states 1868.

Song Yang-seop, a history professor at Korea University, said such gaps cannot be dismissed as minor clerical differences.

“A gap on the scale of Pyongyang versus Andeok cannot be seen as trivial,” Song said.

“Gen. Hong is not a figure so distant in history that such basic information should remain inconsistent. We need to examine practical evidence and cross-verify sources.”

Asked about the possibility of revising the birthplace description, the War Memorial of Korea said, “If the need for correction is verified, we will take appropriate measures.”

“Provided the issue is not deemed controversial, making revisions would not be difficult,” it added.