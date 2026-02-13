Citi Korea said Friday it has launched a new Korea Desk in Chicago, expanding its on-the-ground financial support for South Korean companies entering the North American market.

The new office expands Citi Korea’s regional footprint and complements its New York City operations, enhancing its ability to serve Korean corporate clients throughout the US and beyond.

Citi Korea opened its first Korea Desk in New York in 1993 and has since expanded similar operations across major financial centers in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The bank currently operates six Korea Desks dedicated to large corporations and 10 desks serving mid-sized companies worldwide.

“Citi Korea has a long history of supporting Korean corporate clients by seamlessly connecting the financial operations of their headquarters in Korea with those of their overseas subsidiaries through our Korea Desks in key global markets,” said Kim Kyoungho, head of the corporate banking group at Citi Korea. “The launch of the Chicago Korea Desk further extends this vital capability in North America, providing robust support for Korean corporate clients operating in the US Midwest as they navigate and manage their funding and financial transactions consistently within the local financial environment.”

Chicago serves as a vital gateway for North American markets, leveraging its strategic position as a manufacturing and logistics center in the US Midwest, the company explained.

Korean firms have been rapidly expanding their presence in the country across diverse industries, including manufacturing, power, semiconductors and services. As companies establish production and sales bases in multiple regions and operations become geographically dispersed, they increasingly require stable, locally managed financial systems aligned with headquarters-level standards, according to the company.

Each Korea Desk operates through close cooperation between local Citi professionals, who bring deep expertise in the local financial environment, and bankers from Korea who specialize in serving Korean corporate clients. This model allows the desks to provide not only local financial services, but also act as a direct bridge between corporate headquarters in Korea and their overseas subsidiaries.

For companies headquartered in Korea, overseas expansion has increased the need for oversight and transparency in local financial activities.

The Korea Desk supports clients by managing cash flows and financial transaction structures in line with corporate policies.

“This approach effectively mitigates financial risks between headquarters and local operations, facilitating more efficient and consistent financial management,” the company said. “Ultimately, it allows clients to operate their overseas businesses under a unified and cohesive framework.”