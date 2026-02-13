Police are investigating two Chinese men accused of assaulting a security guard at Gyeongbokgung, Seoul's main Joseon-era royal palace, authorities said Thursday.

Seoul Jongno Police Station said the two men, in their 50s and 60s, are being investigated on suspicion of assault.

The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, when the men were taking photographs and allegedly crossed a control line set up to protect cultural assets. When a guard tried to stop them, they allegedly pushed him and punched him in the chest.

Police were dispatched after another guard at the scene reported the incident. The suspects were taken to a nearby police station for questioning.

Authorities said the charge of obstruction of official duties does not apply because the guard is not a public official.

The two tourists left South Korea the day after they were questioned, police said.

Jongno Police Station said the investigation is nearly complete and that the case will be forwarded to prosecutors.

Police said that if the suspects are summarily indicted and fined while overseas, they could be placed on a wanted list. Authorities added that assault charges alone do not qualify for a travel ban. Under current law, departure bans apply only to crimes punishable by more than three years in prison.