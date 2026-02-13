Chungju city government official Kim Seon-tae -- known as “Chungju Man” -- who runs the city’s YouTube channel with nearly 1 million subscribers, has submitted his resignation, officials said Friday.

According to the Chungju city government, Kim, a member of the city’s new media team, submitted his resignation a day earlier and began using his remaining leave.

A city official said the resignation has not yet been finalized but will be processed in accordance with procedures after Kim expressed his intent to step down.

Kim gained nationwide popularity for producing YouTube content promoting the city through short-form planning, quirky, tongue-in-cheek content and fast-paced field editing.

The city’s YouTube channel has more than 970,000 subscribers, the largest among regional governments. Seoul’s official channel has about 292,000 subscribers.