The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the South Korean unification minister's expression of regret over the drone incursion into the North "sensible behavior" and demanded steps to prevent such a recurrence.

In a statement, Kim Yo-jong said she thinks it "fortunate" that Unification Minister Chung Dong-young on Tuesday officially expressed regret over the drone incursions into North Korea, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"I appreciate it as quite sensible behavior," Kim said.

On Tuesday, the minister expressed regret over drones allegedly sent by civilians to the North during a congratulatory speech at a Catholic Mass, saying South Korea seeks "mutual recognition and peaceful coexistence between the two Koreas."

It marked the first such expression of regret from Seoul since the North claimed last month that South Korea had sent drones equipped with surveillance equipment in September and on Jan. 4.

The South immediately launched an investigation into the claim and identified three civilian suspects, including a graduate student in his 30s, as well as his connections with a military intelligence command.

Kim said North Korea does not "care who the very manipulator of the drone infiltration into the airspace of the DPRK is and whether it is an individual or a civilian organization," again calling the drone incursion "a grave encroachment of our sovereignty."

"The ROK authorities are required to take preventive measures to surely guarantee that such serious infringement of sovereignty ... would never happen again," the KCNA also quoted her as saying.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea, while ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

She also warned that any recurrence of such a provocation will "provoke a terrible response," adding that the North would choose one of "various counterattack plans on the table ... without doubt."

"I warn the ROK authorities to pay heed to prevention so that such a foolish

deed would never recur again inside their country," Kim noted.

Kim's message is widely seen as a positive development, as President Lee Jae Myung's administration seeks to resume dialogue with Pyongyang to ease military tensions and build peace. (Yonhap)