Choi Gaon couldn't walk at first, with no strength in her legs after taking a huge fall during her first run in the final of the women's halfpipe snowboard event at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics on Thursday.

The 17-year-old still dug deep and summoned enough energy to grab an unlikely gold medal at Livigno Snow Park in Livigno on this snowy night in northern Italy.

Choi scored 90.25 points in her third and final run of the final for the title. The 12 finalists each had three runs, and only the best of their three scores counted.

Choi had just 10.00 points in her first run after hitting the lip of the U-shaped ramp hard and tumbling down the vertical wall. She wasn't able to get up for a few minutes.

"I was a bit shocked. After the first run, I actually cried really hard, thinking maybe I should just quit the Olympics here," Choi said. "I cried because I thought I wouldn't be able to compete. But the thought kept coming back to me: 'You can do this. You have to go on.' That's what pushed me forward."

Choi is nothing if not resilient. She once overcame a serious back injury that kept her sidelined for about a year, and she wasn't going to let her leg issues stop her this time.

"Honestly, I couldn't walk at first. My legs had no strength, and I thought I couldn't do this," she said. "But once I started walking, it actually started getting better, and I was able to run."

Choi could barely do anything in her second run, and she admitted she was nervous about whether she could land her third run.

"When I rode, I couldn't get any power into this leg, so I just gritted my teeth and kept pushing through," she said. "I was relieved that I was able to finish it even with all that pain. I couldn't see the score or my ranking at first.

"I felt proud that I had worked harder than anyone in the final," Choi added. "I think the gold medal has been sent from above."

That Choi held off Chloe Kim for the gold was no mean feat. Kim, the Korean American superstar, was trying to win a record third straight gold but took the silver with 88.00 points. Choi grew up idolizing Kim and just became the first to beat Kim at an Olympics.

"Honestly, I wanted to win today, but I found myself subconsciously rooting for Chloe, too," Choi said. "It felt a bit strange because she's such an idol to me, and I was cheering for both of us at the same time."

Choi revealed that Kim told her she was retiring.

"I wasn't sure if she was joking or if she meant it for real," Choi said. "She seemed really happy about it."

With an Olympic gold medal already in her bags at 17, Choi said she is just getting started.

"I want to keep working hard and outdo myself," she said.

But training can wait a bit because Choi wants to celebrate with her friends first.

"They stayed up to cheer for me from back home, and they were already crying when I got on a call with them," she said. "I can't wait to get back home and take them out for dinner. I also want to have a pajama party with the girls." (Yonhap)