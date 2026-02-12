TOKYO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTsoft, a leading AI service provider, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NTT, Japan's largest telecommunications company and a key partner in the transportation industry, and Nihon Kotsu, one of Japan's most prominent taxi operators, to introduce its real-time conversational AI human service, Perso Interactive, into Japanese taxis.

The signing ceremony was held on February 12 at the headquarters of NTT Media Supply in Japan, attended by Sangwon Chung, CEO of ESTsoft; Michinari Imae, Director of NTT Media Supply; Futoshi Sawa, CEO of Nihon Kotsu; and Teruo Suyama, CEO of Uni Electronics, along with representatives from over 100 invited companies and members of the local press.

The collaboration began as part of NTT's initiative to develop a new in-vehicle model aimed at strengthening taxi communication environments and enhancing passenger experiences. In particular, language barriers have been identified as one of the most significant inconveniences faced by foreign tourists traveling in Japan, as highlighted by surveys (Link) conducted by the Japan Tourism Agency. ESTsoft and its partners aim to address this challenge through AI-powered solutions.

Under the agreement, the companies are working toward providing foreign tourists with AI human–based services, including real-time interpretation, tourism information, and restaurant recommendations. Nihon Kotsu joins the initiative as the operating partner, enabling real-world validation and scalability through on-the-ground taxi operations.

ESTsoft established the collaboration framework together with its Japanese partner, Uni Electronics, which has played a key role in accelerating local coordination and execution. Within this partnership structure, ESTsoft will lead the proof-of-concept (PoC) project and future commercialization efforts centered on its real-time conversational AI human service, Perso Interactive.

The PoC will run for approximately two months, from February 2 to March 27, 2026. During this period, Perso Interactive will be installed and operated in taxis serving areas near Kinosaki Onsen Station in Japan. Feedback and usage data from both drivers and passengers will be collected to comprehensively evaluate user behavior, response, and overall usability in real operating environments.

Through this collaboration, ESTsoft plans to offer Perso Interactive as a complete, tablet-based solution that integrates APIs, SDKs, and hardware, accelerating its global expansion in the tourism sector. The company will first focus on the Japanese market, using the taxi PoC as a starting point to expand service deployment to major tourist destinations, large shopping malls, and other offline venues. The rollout will begin in the Kansai region, expand to the Kanto region, and ultimately extend nationwide across Japan.

In addition, the know-how gained through the PoC and subsequent expansion will be applied to building a nationwide AX (AI transformation) ecosystem. ESTsoft expects this experience to further strengthen its competitiveness in the proprietary AI foundation model project, in which it participates as part of Korea's National AI Flagship Project.

"This collaboration will serve as a representative real-world case demonstrating the tangible value of Perso Interactive in the global tourism industry," said Sangwon Chung, CEO of ESTsoft. "We also plan to showcase the Perso Interactive collaboration with NTT at MWC this March, further expanding our partnerships with global telecommunications operators."

Perso Interactive has already gained recognition both domestically and internationally for its innovation and versatility. At CES 2026, ESTsoft unveiled an AI promoter in collaboration with Samsung Electronics, and the service was used to welcome global visitors at the Gyeongju APEC summit. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) recognized its innovation by selecting it for the "AI for Good" initiative. In Korea, ESTsoft is currently working with Daewoo E&C to introduce the service in apartment complexes and continues its collaboration with KT. Adoption is also rapidly expanding across retail, various industrial sites, and educational facilities such as libraries.