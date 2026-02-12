The ASEAN-Korea Center council approved the ASEAN-ROK action plan for 2026-2030 at its annual meeting in Seoul on Wednesday.

The plan aims to strengthen cooperation in peace, stability, prosperity, sustainability, and regional connectivity.

“2026 is expected to serve as a pivotal year for the AKC as a practical platform for the full implementation of the ASEAN-Korea Plan of Action,” said AKC Secretary General Kim Jae-shin.

“The AKC will continue to pursue concrete cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchanges,” Kim said.

In 2026, the AKC plans around 30 programs across trade, investment, culture, tourism, media and exchanges. A new ASEAN Hall will be established in Jeonju, complementing the Seoul ASEAN Hall opened in 2025.

“ASEAN shares the CSP vision with Korea, and we are proud to support it,” said Deputy Minister Chung Eui-hae, reaffirming Korea’s commitment to ASEAN and citing projects such as the Korea-ASEAN Maritime Academy and the ASEAN Coast Guard Forum.

ASEAN is Korea's third-largest partner in trade and investment and the number one destination for Korean visitors, she said.

“Yet ASEAN does not always receive the attention it deserves. This is where the AKC comes in,” Chung added.

Meanwhile, Philippines Ambassador to Korea Bernadette Therese C. Fernandez proposed a toast, highlighting ASEAN’s shared vision for a peaceful and inclusive future, along with plans to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence and ESG initiatives.

The meeting concluded with a reception attended by more than 150 officials, academics, media representatives, and stakeholders, celebrating strengthened networks and regional cooperation.