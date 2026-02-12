The Iranian Embassy in Seoul marked Iran’s Islamic Revolution Day on Tuesday.

The day commemorates the 1979 revolution that established the Islamic Republic following the overthrow of the Pahlavi dynasty, which had ruled Iran from 1925 to 1979.

Iran’s ambassador to Korea, Saeed Koozechi, highlighted Tehran’s balanced and active diplomacy, noting the 63rd anniversary of Iran-Korea diplomatic ties.

“Despite various challenges and the adverse influence of certain third parties, our relationship has continued to advance on the basis of friendship and mutual respect,” Koozechi said, citing two 2025 policy consultations as evidence of both countries’ commitment.

Iran and South Korea established diplomatic relations in 1962 and developed close economic cooperation, including a currency-based oil settlement system in 2010. US sanctions in 2019 froze $7 billion in Iranian funds in Korean banks, disrupting trade, but the funds were released in August 2023 following a US-Iran prisoner swap agreement.

“I sincerely hope that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Korea will enjoy peace, stability and sustained development and prosperity,” Koozechi added.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Kyun Jong-ho, highlighted over 1,500 years of cultural and commercial ties, dating back to the Silla kingdom, including trade along the “Golden Roads.”

“During Korea’s advance into the Middle East in the 1970s, more than 20,000 Korean workers entered Iran’s construction market, making significant contributions to the economic development of both countries,” Kyun said.

He also pointed to enduring symbols of friendship, such as Teheran-ro in Seoul and Seoul Street in Tehran, and reaffirmed Seoul’s commitment to cooperation through the SHINE Initiative, aimed at promoting stability, harmony, innovation, and prosperity in the region.

“When hearts are connected, there is always a way,” Kyun said, quoting a Persian proverb.