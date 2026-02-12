IT giant reports highest earnings in 2025, led by strong platform sales

Kakao CEO Chung Shin-a on Thursday announced that the Korean tech firm has signed a strategic partnership with Google to boost its on-device artificial intelligence capabilities for Android-based devices.

"This partnership marks a starting point for us to deepen our collaboration with Android and push the boundaries of on-device AI services," Chung said during the company's earnings call.

By working directly with the Android development team, she added, Kakao hopes to further unlock the value of its data assets through embedded AI applications.

Kakao and Google are now collaborating to fine-tune these services for Android smartphones. The company plans to roll them out through its AI assistant feature, Kakana on KakaoTalk, which allows the AI to start conversations on its own and provide contextual help — ranging from scheduling briefings and information updates to personalized recommendations — based on the user's chat history.

Kakana in KakaoTalk entered beta testing in October. A full release, including Android support, is expected within the first quarter of this year.

Chung also said the partnership will extend beyond mobile software into infrastructure. "Kakao is in discussions to operate TPU cloud services in Korea, leveraging the capabilities we've built over the years," she said.

There is also potential for collaboration on Google's upcoming hardware. "We're formulating hypotheses around how Kakao services might enhance user experience across various AI form factors, such as Google's upcoming AI glasses, and plan to experiment accordingly," she noted.

The company is aiming to provide a hands-free user experience that enables natural interaction during day-to-day tasks like messaging or calls.

Chung also shared updates on Kakao's ongoing partnership with OpenAI, which was formed last year. "We continue to expand our business-to-consumer AI services with ChatGPT, which holds one of the world's largest user bases," she said.

Since launching ChatGPT for Kakao in the fourth quarter, the company has prioritized stabilizing the service. In 2026, the goal is to deepen integration between its flagship messenger application KakaoTalk and ChatGPT — gradually introducing new AI-driven features within the messaging platform.

"We plan to enhance the contextual linkage between KakaoTalk and ChatGPT, rolling out various AI functions in phases," Chung said.

She emphasized that Kakao's partnerships with Google and OpenAI are complementary by design. "We are collaborating with Google on device experiences and with OpenAI on B2C AI services, allowing us to efficiently cover the full AI stack without duplicating efforts," she said. "This approach enables us to optimize investments by partnering with the leading players in each domain."

Separately, Kakao reported its highest-ever financial results for the 2025 fiscal year on Thursday. The company posted 8.09 trillion won ($5.62 billion) in consolidated revenue, a 2.9 percent increase from a year earlier. Operating profit rose 59.1 percent to 732 billion won. Net income rebounded to 525.7 billion won, returning the company to profit.

The performance was led by its key Talk Biz segment. Fourth-quarter revenue in that division rose 13 percent on-year to 627.1 billion won. Operating profit for the quarter surged 169.7 percent to 203.4 billion won, while total revenue reached 2.13 trillion won. Net loss for the period was 39.3 billion won.

Kakao also said that its board approved Chung's reappointment as CEO for another two-year term during a Wednesday board meeting. The proposal will be finalized at the company's annual shareholders meeting scheduled for March 26.

With Kakao posting record earnings and ramping up its AI strategy, Chung's reappointment is seen as highly likely.