RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AFP) -- Britain's Prince William was set Wednesday to wrap up his final day of a visit to Saudi Arabia, where he toured the oasis city of AlUla.

The prince, an environmentalist, visited conservation sites focused on protecting local wildlife populations in the area, as well as land restoration projects, Saudi Arabia's official press agency reported. AlUla is home to the Hegra archaeological site, a UNESCO World Heritage site famed for its ancient Nabataean tombs dotted amid the pristine sandstone mountains and valleys.

Saudi authorities have been pushing in recent years to make AlUla a top-tier destination for luxury travellers and art exhibitions.

More broadly, they want to turn Saudi Arabia into a tourism hub as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform agenda.

Warm ties have long existed between the Saudi and British royals, with Saudi Arabia seen as one of Britain's most important partners in the Gulf.

The late Queen Elizabeth II hosted Saudi royals during four state visits, on par with other key allies such as France and Germany.

The last senior royal to make an official visit to Riyadh was William's father, King Charles III, when he was Prince of Wales in 2014.

The trip to the kingdom comes as the British royal family has come under renewed pressure over ex-prince Andrew's links to the late US convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Ahead of William's arrival in Riyadh, Kensington Palace said William and his wife Catherine were "deeply concerned by the continuing revelations," though the short statement did not directly reference the disgraced prince.