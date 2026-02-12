The defense ministry has identified around 180 military personnel as having been involved in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law bid in late 2024 and plans to take measures against them, including disciplinary actions, officials said Thursday.

The ministry released the figure following a monthslong investigation into about 860 officers from 24 military commands and units alleged to have been involved in the martial law imposition in December 2024.

More than 100 personnel from the ministry, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and different military branches took part in the probe aimed at determining the extent of their involvement, whether they had decision-making authority and what roles they played in the martial law bid, according to the ministry.

Through the investigation, the ministry said it has confirmed circumstances over the defense intelligence command plotting in advance to take over the state-run election watchdog and the defense counterintelligence command and the ministry's investigative headquarters seeking to detain key politicians.

Alongside disciplinary measures imposed by the ministry, three general-level and five colonel-level officers have been indicted over playing key roles in the botched martial law bid, it said.

"Following the announcement, we will firmly strive to rid the dishonor that has tainted the military and rebuild a military for the people," Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said.

The ministry said it plans to conduct follow-up probes into allegations involving the defense counterintelligence and intelligence commands that had been restricted due to their confidential roles. (Yonhap)