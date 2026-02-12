Snowboarder Lee Chaeun and figure skater Cha Jun-hwan will chase medals in their respective events at the Winter Olympics in northern Italy on Friday.

With Lee among 12 competitors, the men's snowboard halfpipe final is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Livigno Snow Park in Livigno, some 140 kilometers north of Milan.

The finalists will each take three runs, and the best score of the three will determine the final standings.

The highest and the lowest of the six judges' scores will be discarded.

As the boarders perform acrobatic moves on a 22-foot, U-shaped ramp, they will be judged on degrees of difficulty, height and execution of their moves.

Also on Friday, Cha will perform his free skate in the men's singles figure skating event at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan.

He ranked sixth in Tuesday's short program with a season-best 92.72 points. He sits 9.83 points behind third-place Adam Siao Him Fa of France.

Cha finished fifth at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, the highest placement by a South Korean male figure skater, and will try to better his own record this time.

Elsewhere on Friday, the women's curling tournament will continue as South Korea takes on Britain at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo, about 260 kilometers northeast of Milan. (Yonhap)