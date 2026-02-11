Senior diplomats of South Korea and Italy agreed Wednesday on efforts to encourage bilateral cultural exchange during talks held in Seoul, the foreign ministry said.

First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo met his Italian counterpart, Maria Tripodi, during the two countries' second strategic dialogue, which took place after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to Seoul last month for summit talks with President Lee Jae Myung.

The two officials noted that cultural and people-to-people exchanges serve as foundations for future-oriented relations, and agreed to encourage exchanges in various sectors, such as tourism, cultural heritage and popular culture, to improve friendly ties, according to the ministry.

They also agreed to deepen cooperation in advanced industries, such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, space and defense, while exploring measures for cooperation to respond to the diversification of critical mineral supply chains.

The two countries elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership in 2018 and held the inaugural session of the strategic dialogue in 2020. (Yonhap)