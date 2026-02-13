Daegwallyeong Snow Festival

The Daegwallyeong Snow Festival, one of Korea’s longest-running winter events, returns to Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, through Feb. 22.

The theme for this year's festival, which dates to 1993, follows Nundongi, Pyeongchang’s mascot, on a journey from aspiring winter athlete to a national team competitor, depicted through snow and ice sculptures.

Visitors can explore a giant snow tunnel, sledding areas and winter sports experience zones. Traditional games, local food stalls and outdoor grilling areas add to the festive atmosphere.

Admission is 10,000 won for adults and 8,000 won for children, with sledding tickets sold separately.

Everland’s Fortune Market

Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, is celebrating Seollal with festive cultural programs, seasonal food and wellness experiences from Saturday through Feb. 18.

The park’s February “Fortune Market” event invites visitors to explore free fortunetelling sessions, tarot readings and interactive activities centered on luck and renewal. Guests can also enjoy traditional Korean games such as yutnori, jegichagi and tuho at a folk play zone in Carnival Square.

Family-friendly photo sessions with Everland characters dressed in hanbok and special admission discounts for visitors wearing traditional attire add to the holiday atmosphere.

Seasonal dining options include regional variations of tteokguk, the traditional rice cake soup eaten on Seollal.

Namdanghang Saejogae Festival

Held along Namdanghang in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, the Namdanghang Saejogae Festival celebrates the peak season of saejogae, a plump and mildly sweet razor clam prized for its chewy texture and high protein content.

The festival runs through April 30, and features live performances by Korean singers, a clam-shucking competition and a karaoke contest, alongside a lively night market.

Visitors can enjoy fresh seafood dishes while taking in the winter seascape.

Admission is free.

Baekun Valley Dong Jang Gun Festival

The Baekun Valley Dong Jang Gun Festival offers a family-friendly winter escape just over an hour from Seoul, transforming Pocheon's Baekun Valley into a seasonal playground through Feb. 22.

The festival is held throughout the valley area in Idong-myeon, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. Against a backdrop of snow-covered mountains, the festival features activities for all ages, including sledding, ice fishing, zip lines and amusement park rides. Photo zones built around large ice trees and igloos add to the winter atmosphere, while a minizoo caters to younger visitors. Food stalls offer dishes including grilled trout and smelt.

Admission is 3,000 won.

Yangpyeong Ice Trout Festival

The Yangpyeong Ice Trout Festival has opened in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, running through March 2.

Held in Sumi Village, the festival highlights the clean waters and natural scenery of the region. Visitors can enjoy ice fishing for trout, along with hands-on programs such as net scooping, barehanded trout catching and dedicated fishing zones.

The festival also offers family-friendly activities, including pizza-making, steamed bun workshops, succulent plant potting and all-terrain vehicle rides across open fields.

Admission packages start at 10,000 won per person for trout ice fishing and dome fishing experiences.