Merger delay adds pressure on ruling party chief ahead of August leadership race

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea has halted talks on a merger with the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, shifting the timeline for merger discussions to after the June 3 local elections — in a move that reflects mounting internal friction and competing strategic calculations inside the party.

Party Chair Rep. Jung Chung-rae said the leadership had agreed to suspend merger discussions and instead to pursue integration afterward, calling for internal unity during the election period.

“Yesterday, the leadership and I declared a halt to merger talks before the local elections and agreed to push for integration after the elections,” Jung said during a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“We can no longer afford to give up our strength due to merger controversy,” he added. “Let us focus on the success of the Lee Jae Myung administration and do only what helps us win the local elections going forward.”

The decision comes after weeks of debate sparked by Jung’s earlier proposal to merge with the Rebuilding Korea Party led by Cho Kuk, a former justice minister in the Moon Jae-in administration.

Jung had framed the proposal as a way to prevent vote-splitting within the broader progressive bloc ahead of the local polls. However, it drew immediate backlash within the party, with opponents accusing him of attempting to reshape the party’s internal power structure in his favor.

The controversy, however, took a different turn Tuesday after Democratic Party Supreme Council member Rep. Kang Deuk-gu said in a Facebook post that he had confirmed that President Lee supported integration — but only after the local elections — and had suggested holding a unified party convention in August.

The post was deleted shortly after being uploaded, with Kang later saying the claim had not been fully confirmed. It also drew criticism from the main opposition People Power Party, which argued the remarks indicated presidential involvement in party affairs.

At a Wednesday briefing, the presidential office said merger talks were “a matter to be discussed between the two parties” and that the president “has no specific stance” on the issue.

For its part, the Rebuilding Korea Party signaled openness to postelection discussions while stopping short of endorsing an immediate merger.

Cho said he agreed on revisiting integration talks after the elections but stressed that the meaning and method of integration would require further deliberation.

“After the election, we must confirm what integration means and responsibly continue discussions on its content and method,” Cho said during a press conference at the National Assembly following Jung’s announcement.

Political calculus behind merger

Yet observers say Jung’s merger proposal — and the subsequent decision to delay it — cannot be separated from the Democratic Party’s upcoming leadership race scheduled for August.

“The leadership believed that consolidating progressive forces ahead of the local elections could help minimize vote fragmentation in closely contested regions,” a Democratic Party official said on condition of anonymity. “But the internal debate grew bigger than expected, and that became a political burden.”

Jung assumed the party chairmanship in August 2025 after Lee vacated the post upon winning the June 3 presidential election, leaving Jung to serve the remainder of a two-year term — effectively a one-year tenure — before facing reelection at the next convention.

At that leadership race, Jung — often associated with the party’s pro–Moon Jae-in faction — narrowly defeated rival Park Chan-dae, who was widely viewed as aligned with pro-Lee lawmakers.

Jung secured a decisive lead among dues-paying members, winning more than 66 percent of their vote, while losing the delegate vote — largely comprising lawmakers and other elected officials — where he garnered 46.9 percent against Park’s 53 percent.

The split outcome underscored Jung’s strength among grassroots members, but weaker footing within the party establishment — a structural imbalance analysts say has shaped his reform drive since taking office.

Since assuming the leadership, Jung has pushed changes aimed at expanding the influence of dues-paying members, including recalibrating the voting weight between elected officials and rank-and-file members under a broader “one member, one vote” principle.

Against this backdrop, some nonmainstream factions inside the party had viewed a potential merger with the Rebuilding Korea Party — whose support base overlaps with reformist and pro-Moon voters — as a move that could reshape the electorate in a future leadership race.

“Integrating Cho’s party ahead of a convention could expand Jung’s political base by absorbing sympathetic members while consolidating influence across the progressive bloc,” another Democratic Party official said.

Leadership challenges

The collapse of preelection merger talks is widely seen as complicating Jung’s political footing.

Some party insiders had viewed an early merger as a mechanism to streamline candidate coordination in the local elections and rein in competing progressive factions.

With that option now shelved, political commentator Jang Seong-cheol says that Jung faces the dual challenge of managing factional tensions while maintaining momentum on internal party reforms.

“The development is emerging as one of the first major leadership tests of his tenure, as Jung seeks to balance electoral strategy, internal unity and intraparty cohesion ahead of both the local elections and the leadership race later this year,” Jang said.

“If Jung persuades dissenting factions, secures procedural legitimacy and builds consensus through deliberation, it could become an opportunity to reassess his leadership, which has often been criticized as overly hard-driving,” he added.

“However, if he fails to manage both the situation and the process, even a local election victory could end up being a hollow one for him.”