Samsung Electronics on Wednesday introduced a new AI-powered robot vacuum cleaner, highlighting enhanced security features and after-sales support as the company moves to compete more aggressively in a market largely led by Chinese brands.

“The new product will be a turning point that redefines the standards for robot vacuums in Korea,” Lim Sung-taek, head of Korea sales and marketing at Samsung Electronics, said at a press briefing in Seoul. “We will lead the market with Samsung’s trusted full-service approach from purchase and installation to regular maintenance and after-sales support.”

Industry figures show that Roborock currently dominates the Korean robot vacuum market, holding a share of more than 50 percent. It is followed by other Chinese players Ecovacs and Dreame, which command around 14 percent and 13 percent, respectively. Collectively, Chinese brands now account for over 70 percent of the domestic market — leaving Korean firms such as Samsung and LG Electronics trailing behind with a combined share below 30 percent.

“We’ve long strived for best-in-class performance, and this product reflects the culmination of that effort,” said Moon Jeong-seung, head of the R&D team at Samsung Electronics.

The new Bespoke AI Steam model features a 10-watt suction motor — up to twice as powerful as previous iterations — designed to capture fine dust and hair more effectively than previous models.

It also introduces a “pop-out combo” system for enhanced edge-to-edge cleaning. The pop-out mop glides flush against walls for precise wet cleaning, while the pop-out side brush reaches deep into corners and along edges to remove lingering debris.

Built for real-world home environments, the unit can smoothly navigate over thresholds up to 45 millimeters in height using its Easy Pass wheel system, allowing it to cross door sills and mats without disruption.

Its object and spatial recognition capabilities, powered by AI, have also been notably upgraded. With RGB camera sensors and infrared LEDs, the vacuum can now detect even transparent liquids, helping it either avoid or focus on those areas for more effective cleaning.

For hygienic maintenance, Samsung has incorporated a steam clean station that sterilizes the mop pads with 100 degrees Celsius steam, killing up to 99.999 percent of bacteria, according to the tech giant. A newly added self-cleaning mop plate automatically scrapes away dust and grime, while an auto water supply and drainage system manages clean water and wastewater circulation without manual input.

The device also comes equipped with Samsung’s own security platforms, Knox Matrix and Knox Vault, reinforcing protection of user data.

To make the product more accessible, it will be offered through Samsung’s subscription-based AI club, a program that eliminates upfront payment and spreads out costs.

While acknowledging the technological advances and intense competition brought by Chinese robot vacuum makers, Lim underscored Samsung’s broader ambitions: “Our target is to become No. 1 in the domestic market.”

Preorders for the Bespoke AI Steam begin Wednesday at Samsung Stores nationwide, on the company’s official website and via Naver’s online marketplace. The product will hit shelves on March 3, with prices ranging from 1.41 million won ($969.15) to 2.04 million won, depending on configuration.