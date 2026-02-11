US forces in Qatar's al-Udeid, the biggest US base ‍in the Middle East, put missiles into truck launchers as tensions with Iran ratcheted up since January, analysis of satellite images showed, meaning they could be moved more quickly.

The decision to ​keep the Patriot missiles in mobile trucks rather than semistatic launcher stations -- meaning they could rapidly deploy to strike or be moved defensively in case of an Iranian attack -- shows how risks heightened as frictions grew.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, its backing for allied groups in the Middle East and crushing of internal dissent, though talks to avert a war continue.

There are also US bases in Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Turkey and on Diego Garcia in ‍the Indian Ocean.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have warned that in case of strikes on Iranian territory, they could retaliate against any US base.

A comparison of satellite photographs in early February with those taken in January shows a recent build-up of aircraft and other military equipment across ​the region, said William Goodhind, a forensic imagery analyst with Contested Ground.

At al-Udeid, the Patriot missiles were visible parked mounted into M983 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks at the start of February, Goodhind said.

"The decision to do so ‍gives the Patriots much greater mobility, meaning they can be moved to an alternative site or repositioned with greater speed," ‍he said.

It was not clear Tuesday whether the missiles were still in the HEMTTs.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon was not ‌immediately available for comment.

Iran says ​it has replenished its missile stocks after two weeks of conflict last summer when Israel bombed ‍its nuclear facilities and some other military targets, a campaign that the US joined late on.

Iran has underground missile complexes near Tehran, as well as at Kermanshah, Semnan and near the Gulf coast.

The Iranian naval ‌drone carrier IRIS Shahid Bagheri was visible in satellite photographs on January 27 at sea some 5 km from Bandar Abbas. It was also visible near Bandar Abbas on Feb. 10. (Reuters)