Jung Yonghwa of CNBlue released a special edition album for his fans in Japan Wednesday, according to agency FNC Entertainment.

“One Last Day - Japan Special Edition” expands on his third solo EP from July. The ten-track special album includes Japanese-language versions of songs from the Korean EP, as well as “Chocolate” and “Dance on glass.” The new release raises expectations for Jung Yonghwa's solo show scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25 in Tokyo.

Jung celebrated the 10th anniversary of his solo career last year with a seven-city tour across Asia. Last month, he released his third album, “3Logy,” as the frontman of CNBlue. The album topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in seven regions. The trio has been touring Asia since last month.