Girl group fromis_9 will tackle Japan in earnest, releasing its first EP in the country on April 1, ASND Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The five-member act will mark the official Japan debut with the EP “Like You Better (Japanese Ver.).” It will consist of six tracks: new single “Sky Runner” and Japanese-language versions of “Like You Better” and “Love=Disaster,” as well instrumental versions of the three songs.

“Like You Better” was the lead single from sixth EP “From Our 20’s,” which also included “Love=Disaster.” The main track earned the group first place on a TV music chart show last year.

On Feb. 28, the eight-year-old group will meet fans in Tokyo for a live show, presenting an encore gig to international tour “Now Tomorrow.” The girl group already performed three encore concerts in Seoul, the last on Feb. 1.