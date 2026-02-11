Cortis will release a new album in April, said label Big Hit Music, confirming a local media report published Tuesday.

The boy band's return comes about eight months after releasing its debut album “Color Outside the Lines.” The first EP sold more than 436,000 copies in the first week and had sold over 1.3 million copies as of December last year, the fourth-most and the second-most for a debut album from a K-pop boy group, respectively.

The five-track set entered the Billboard 200 at No. 15 and spent four more weeks on the main albums chart. Cortis is also maintaining spots on several Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, dated Feb. 14.

Meanwhile, the five members flew to Los Angles Tuesday to perform for the halftime show at the NBA All-Star Game.