This photo, provided by Hyundai Motor Co., shows the Porter II Electric model. (Yonhap)
Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and BMW Korea will voluntarily recall a combined 179,880 vehicles across 51 models due to software-related manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

According to the ministry, Hyundai Motor will recall 36,603 units of the Porter II Electric due to a software error that could affect braking performance.

The automaker will also take corrective measures for 39,148 vehicles across 20 models, including the Grandeur and the Sonata, over a software defect in the instrument cluster control system.

Kia will also recall 25,078 units of the Bongo III electric vehicle over a software issue that could reduce braking performance. In addition, 69,137 Kia vehicles across 16 other models will be recalled starting Tuesday over a similar issue.

BMW Korea will recall 9,914 vehicles across 13 models, including the i5 eDrive40, due to a software defect in the air conditioner compressor control unit. (Yonhap)