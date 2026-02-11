Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will showcase a new flagship smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked event in the United States this month, teasing the new device will come with enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) features.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be held in San Francisco on Feb. 25 (U.S. time), the South Korean tech giant said in the invitation titled "The Next AI Phone Makes Your Life Easier."

"The new Galaxy S series is coming, built to simplify everyday interactions, inspire confidence and make Galaxy AI feel seamlessly integrated from the moment it's in hand," the company said in a release.

"Join us as we unveil Samsung's newest Galaxy innovations, marking a new phase in the era of AI as intelligence becomes truly personal and adaptive," it added.

Sources said the new Galaxy smartphone, widely expected to be the Galaxy S26, will be equipped with a built-in privacy feature allowing users to protect on-screen information from others without the need to attach an additional film. (Yonhap)