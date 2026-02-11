Two South Korean cross-country skiers were disqualified from ​the women’s classic sprint at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday after their skis tested positive for a banned substance, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation said.

Han Dasom and Lee Eui-jin were disqualified from the ‍qualification round after their skis tested positive for fluorinated wax, or fluor, a substance banned in 2023 due to ​its harmful effects on the environment and human health.

The Korea Ski Association did ‍not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fluorinated ‍wax was originally used in sailboats to help with ‌glide ​and came to skiing, a sport where ‍glide is also crucial, in the late 1980s, according to the FIS.

The substance ‌does not biodegrade, making it a so-called “forever chemical” and it can pose a health risk to ski technicians who would apply the wax ‍with a hot iron in poorly ventilated areas.

FIS announced a ‍ban on fluor in 2019, which took full effect in the 2023/2024 season. Skis are checked in a test area, ​often near ​the ‍finish line.

Han and Lee, ranked 157 and 158 in the World Cup respectively, were not expected to be ⁠in the running for medals in Tuesday’s race. (Reuters)