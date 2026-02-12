진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

Beyond a ‘fat finger’: Bithumb and the hidden risks of crypto exchanges

기사 요약: 빗썸의 비트코인 지급 오류 사태가 드러낸 암호 화폐 중앙화 거래소의 구조적 취약성과 리스크 관리 문제

[1] A bitcoin misallocation at South Korea’s major cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb has laid bare structural vulnerabilities in centralized crypto trading, where internal ledger entries can become market-moving events within minutes.

misallocation: 배분 실수

bare: 벌거벗은

vulnerability: 취약성

ledger: (사업체에서 거래 내역을 적은) 원장

[2] The incident occurred during a routine event payout. An intended reward of 2,000 won ($1.20) per user was mistakenly entered as 2,000 bitcoin, resulting in about 620,000 bitcoins being credited to 249 customer accounts.

incident: 사건

routine: 일상적인

[3] Bithumb said it intervened in just minutes, but about 1,788 bitcoins were sold during the brief window, pushing prices down by as much as 17 percent at one point.

intervene: 개입하다

window: 열려있는 구간, 시간대, 기회

[4] The prices have now been stabilized, yet Bithumb said it recovered only 99.7 percent of the misallocated bitcoin, and about 125 coins remain unretrieved.

stabilize: 안정되다

retrieve: 되찾다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10672845

