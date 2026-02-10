Egypt’s newly appointed Ambassador to South Korea, Hazem Zaki, aims to deepen economic and people-to-people ties with South Korea.

South Korea and Egypt are fast-tracking a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to boost trade, investment and cooperation in supply chains, digital technology and energy.

Seoul views Egypt as a gateway to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, offering new opportunities for Korean firms, while President Lee Jae Myung pledged $10 million to the Red Crescent, a humanitarian organization in Islamic countries that aids people affected by war or natural disasters under the “SHINE” initiative.

The SHINE initiative, which stands for Stability, Harmony, Innovation, Network and Education, seeks to promote peace, prosperity and cultural exchange, fostering mutual growth between the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.

In his first media interaction Friday, Zaki outlined economic complementarity, strategic geography and long-term partnership with South Korea.

With 55 Korean companies currently operating in Egypt, Zaki said there was ample room for expansion, citing solid infrastructure and pro-investment policies.

He pointed to Samsung’s regional manufacturing hub as a success story, calling for broader cooperation in technology, AI, renewable energy, automobiles and shipbuilding.

“It’s time now for Korea to have a friend like Egypt in the Middle East and Africa — a hub for Korean companies in this region,” Zaki said, highlighting Egypt’s Suez Canal and its substantial use of renewables for electricity generation.

Underlining Egypt’s abundant sunshine, he said EV and renewable collaboration holds “great potential,” adding that green diversification was essential for its 110 million people.

“Korean companies have this expertise," he added.

Meanwhile, Zaki also underscored health care, pharmaceuticals and medical tourism, while encouraging greater two-way tourism beyond the pyramids.

According to Zaki, Egypt’s New Administrative Capital signifies modernization and lasting ties must rest on people-to-people exchanges and a “win-win formula.”