Global X Europe, the European exchange-traded fund arm of Mirae Asset Global Investments, has surpassed $8 billion in assets under management, marking a major milestone in the world’s second-largest ETF market, according to the South Korea-based asset manager Tuesday.

As of the end of January, Global X Europe’s AUM totaled $8.03 billion. During 2025 alone, its assets surged 214.6 percent, marking the fastest growth among European ETF managers with more than $1 billion in assets, Mirae Asset noted.

The milestone was achieved in just under five years since Mirae Asset expanded into the European ETF market in late 2020. The market, with assets of roughly $3.5 trillion, ranks as the world’s second largest, following the US at around $13.8 trillion.

As part of efforts to sustain its growth momentum, Global X Europe recently appointed Gea Blumberg, former chief strategy officer at global asset manager WisdomTree, as co-chief executive officer.

Based in Germany, Blumberg will share the top job with fellow co-head of Europe George Taylor, who doubles as chief operating officer. Global X Europe has been bolstering its expansion in Germany, recently opening a sales office in Frankfurt.

“Global X Europe’s growth seen over the past three years demonstrates that its innovative product strategy is effectively meeting the needs of European investors,” Blumberg said at her inauguration ceremony, highlighting that the unit stands at a “pivotal stage of growth.”

Kim Young-hwan, Mirae Asset Global Investments' head of innovations and global management, said that Europe's ETF market has entered a phase of cyclical growth.

“Global X Europe has successfully established itself in the market through products and strategies focused on retail investors, and it will continue to strengthen its competitiveness in the European ETF market by recruiting key talent and expanding its local footprint,” he said.