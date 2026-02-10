BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 8, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, officially opened iQIYI LAND, its first global offline theme park, in Yangzhou, a city in central Jiangsu Province in eastern China. As China's first immersive indoor theme park developed by a streaming platform, the launch marks a significant milestone in iQIYI's strategy to integrate technology with creativity, expand the value of its IP beyond streaming, and bring its content ecosystem to life through physical, immersive experiences.

"At iQIYI, we have spent 15 years forging emotional bonds online," said Yu GONG, Founder and CEO of iQIYI. "With iQIYI LAND, we're bringing that connection into the real world. By blending original Chinese IP with immersive technologies such as VR and AI, we are pioneering a next-generation, interactive theme park deeply tied to our content. As demand for offline entertainment surges, we see iQIYI LAND as a new driver for our long-term growth."

iQIYI executives, local partners, industry leaders, celebrities, and member representatives gathered for the opening ceremony. Leading cast members from hit dramas made surprise appearances in themed zones, bringing their on-screen stories to life. In the "Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty" zone, principal cast members engaged with visitors; in the "The Knockout"zone, one actor returned to the recreated "Old Factory Street"; and in the "Mysterious Lotus Casebook," a performer appeared on the immersive stage. Their presence marked the transformation of beloved screen narratives into interactive experiences, welcoming the park's first guests from across China.

Covering approximately 10,000 square meters, iQIYI LAND Yangzhou features a compact, high-efficiency indoor design for year-round operation and rapid IP cycles. Unlike traditional outdoor theme parks, it leverages digital production and immersive engineering to enable fast iteration and seamless content integration.

The park features seven core experience zones:

Immersive Theaters: A flagship immersive ride combining VR, motion systems, scent, wind, sound and real actors. Visitors enter story worlds such as "Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty", participating directly in plotlines through interactive missions. Fans of "Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty" relive climactic moments through original voice acting synced with motion platforms, scents, and touch effects (walking treacherous cliffs, soaring through skies, battling mythical human-faced eagle monsters).

Light-and-Shadow Spaces: A digital technology to recreate cinematic scenes such as the grasslands of "To the Wonder" or fantasy cloud worlds from "Love Between Fairy and Devil". Visitors walk inside dynamic visual environments and trigger story elements through movement.

Immersive Stage Performances: Live theatrical productions integrating LED screens, rotating stages, projections and real actors. For example, "Mysterious Lotus Casebook" features martial arts choreography and cinematic effects, blending drama and technology.

Iconic Film-and-TV Scene Photo Spots: Highly recognizable drama locations reconstructed for visitors, such as Gao Qiqiang's house from "The Knockout", Zhang Fengxia's grocery store from "To the Wonder" and Canal teahouse scenes from "Northward".

Live Character Interactions: Professional performers act as IP characters, creating surprise storylines and role-play interactions. Visitors can unlock hidden plots and experience "being inside the drama."

Social Games: Multiplayer interactive game zones and competitions projected onto LED screens creating social entertainment and spectator engagement.

IP-Exclusive Retail and Dining: Themed restaurants and merchandise shops with IP-inspired menus and limited-edition collectibles. Dining is designed as part of storytelling rather than simple food service.

iQIYI LAND aims to extend IP lifecycles and deepen fan engagement through immersive experiences and consumer products, supporting future content releases. New parks in Kaifeng, a city in eastern Henan Province in central China, and in Beijing, China's capital in the north, are in development, blending local culture with storytelling. By merging digital innovation with Chinese narratives, iQIYI is creating destinations that attract audiences beyond the screen and fuel growth in China's cultural tourism sector.

Contact:

iQIYI Press

press@qiyi.com