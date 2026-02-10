Girl group TripleS will begin touring Asia on Feb. 28 featuring all 24 members, agency Modhaus said Tuesday.

For tour “My Secret New Zone,” the group will go live for two days in Taipei. So far, it is also scheduled to perform in Hong Kong on March 14 and two in Seoul the following month.

The idol group is expected to roll out two albums this year, as per the video the agency uploaded late last month. Under the title “Assemble26,” it will show “Love Side” in the first half and “Pop Side” in the latter.

Triple S’s last full-group effort, second LP “Assemble25,” sold more than 510,000 copies in the first week after its release in May last year. In November, four of its subunits released EP “Beyond Beauty” and logged 360,000 in first-week sales.