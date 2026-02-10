Le Sserafim claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s Weekly Single Ranking with “Spaghetti,” according to the chart published Tuesday.

This is the first time in three years an international female act sat atop the chart.

The five-member group nabbed the highest rung on the chart three months after the album release, notching the spot it landed in 2023 with its Japan debut single “Fearless.”

The chart success owes to the quintet’s first international tour, “Easy Crazy Hot,” which saw it play the Tokyo Dome in November 2025. The group drew 80,000 fans over two nights. The final encore shows of the tour were held in Seoul on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.