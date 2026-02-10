A commemorative plaque was installed at the consular section building of the South Korean Embassy in Washington on Monday to mark the historic building as the site of the Asian country's first-ever embassy.

Under a Korea Heritage Service initiative, the plaque was attached to the building, which was established in 1949 to serve as South Korea's first embassy.

"This place, a starting point for the Republic of Korea's diplomacy, is reborn as a space that bears the memories of numerous diplomats' devotions, responsibilities and sacrifices," current South Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

At the site, eight South Korean ambassadors served, including first Ambassador to the US Chang Myon from 1949-1951 and eighth Ambassador Kim Dong-jo from 1967-1973.

The top diplomats played a key role in crucial diplomatic campaigns, including securing international support for South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War. (Yonhap)