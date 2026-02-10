Flames rise from an outdoor oil storage cover at the Yeongnam branch of the Daehan Oil Pipeline Corp., Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, on Tuesday.
Fire authorities on Tuesday contained a blaze that broke out at an oil storage facility in a southeastern city, with no immediate reports of casualties, city officials said.

Firefighters suppressed the flames that began at 7:47 a.m. with an explosion from a cover of an oil storage tank at the Daehan Oil Pipeline Corp. facility in Gyeongsan, about 250 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out on Tuesday morning at an outdoor storage tank facility of the Yeongnam branch of the Korea Pipeline Corp. in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)
Authorities responded to the scene after receiving a report of a fire that broke out following an exploding sound.

A city official said there were no reports of casualties and described the situation as not dangerous. (Yonhap)