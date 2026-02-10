Fire authorities on Tuesday contained a blaze that broke out at an oil storage facility in a southeastern city, with no immediate reports of casualties, city officials said.

Firefighters suppressed the flames that began at 7:47 a.m. with an explosion from a cover of an oil storage tank at the Daehan Oil Pipeline Corp. facility in Gyeongsan, about 250 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Authorities responded to the scene after receiving a report of a fire that broke out following an exploding sound.

A city official said there were no reports of casualties and described the situation as not dangerous. (Yonhap)