South Korea on Monday confirmed its 10th case of African swine fever (ASF) this year, prompting authorities to issue a standstill order to prevent the virus from spreading.

The outbreak was detected at a farm raising 1,280 pigs in Naju, 320 kilometers south of Seoul, in South Jeolla Province, according to the Central Accident Control Headquarters for ASF.

The headquarters noted that the farm has epidemiological links to a site in Yeonggwang, South Jeolla Province, where an ASF case was reported last month.

Authorities plan to dispatch a quarantine team and epidemiological investigators to the farm to restrict access by outsiders. All pigs at the farm will be culled to prevent further spread.

Officials also issued a 24-hour temporary standstill order for pig farms and related facilities, including butcheries.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered emergency containment measures, including restricting access to the site and culling operations, after receiving a report on the new case.

Kim also stressed the need for a thorough epidemiological investigation to determine the cause of the outbreak.

ASF does not affect humans but is fatal to pigs, and there is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease. (Yonhap)