SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has met Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Jensen Huang in the United States to discuss cooperation on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) supplies and broader artificial intelligence (AI) businesses, industry sources said Monday.

The meeting took place earlier this month at a fried chicken restaurant in California, according to the sources. Observers believe the two sides discussed supply plans for HBM4, the next generation of HBM expected to be used in Nvidia's upcoming AI accelerator, named "Vera Rubin."

SK hynix Inc, a key supplier of HBM to Nvidia, has said it is proceeding with mass production of HBM4 in line with schedules agreed with customers.

"The company may not be able to meet 100 percent of customer demand despite full-scale production, opening the door for some competitors to win supply contracts," an SK hynix official said. "However, our leadership and position as a dominant supplier will remain intact, supported by product performance, manufacturing capability and quality."

Rival Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to begin production of HBM4 later this year.

Industry sources said SK hynix is likely to remain Nvidia's largest HBM supplier this year, with its share of the HBM4 market estimated at around 70 percent.

The discussions also covered potential cooperation linked to SK Group's strategy to expand into AI solutions beyond memory chips, the sources said.

Chey has reportedly been staying in the US since early this month to hold a series of meetings with executives from major US technology companies. (Yonhap)