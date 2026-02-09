A single input error created 620,000 ‘ghost bitcoins,’ exposing structural flaws in exchange-ledger systems

A bitcoin misallocation at South Korea’s major cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb has laid bare structural vulnerabilities in centralized crypto trading, where internal ledger entries can become market-moving events within minutes.

The incident occurred during a routine event payout. An intended reward of 2,000 won per user was mistakenly entered as 2,000 bitcoin, resulting in about 620,000 BTC being credited to 249 customer accounts, according to the exchange.

Some users sold the assets almost immediately. About 1,788 bitcoins were sold during the brief window, pushing prices down by as much as 17 percent before Bithumb intervened. The exchange halted affected transactions, corrected the ledger error and said prices stabilized shortly afterward.

Bithumb said it recovered 99.7 percent of the misallocated bitcoin on the same day, but about 125 coins remain unretrieved. The exchange said it is pursuing recovery while absorbing potential losses related to both the missing assets and customer compensation.

How ‘ghost coins’ appeared

At the core of the incident is the fact that Bithumb did not actually hold the 620,000 bitcoins credited to customer accounts.

Based on its latest disclosures, the exchange’s total bitcoin reserves are estimated at around 43,000 coins, of which only 175 bitcoins are owned by Bithumb itself, excluding customer deposits. In effect, the exchange temporarily credited more than 3,500 times the amount of bitcoin it actually owned.

This was possible because centralized exchanges such as Bithumb operate on ledger-based, or off-chain, trading systems. Under this model, user balances are adjusted within an internal database, while actual assets move on the blockchain only when customers withdraw funds and settlements are finalized.

As a result, when an employee mistakenly entered 620,000 BTC instead of 620,000 won, balances were reflected on customer accounts despite the coins not being available. Had users attempted to withdraw those balances en masse, the situation could have escalated rapidly.

Bithumb’s total equity stood at about 930 billion won as of the end of September — far short of the roughly 60 trillion won in “ghost” bitcoins that briefly appeared on its books — raising concerns that the incident could have triggered a crisis of confidence resembling a bank run.

What went wrong at Bithumb

Ledger-based systems themselves are not unusual in finance. Banks, securities firms and crypto exchanges all rely on book-entry mechanisms to process transactions efficiently. The issue highlighted by the Bithumb incident lies in how such systems are controlled when trading, brokerage and custody are concentrated within a single platform.

In traditional financial markets, these functions are separated among exchanges, securities firms and central securities depositories, creating multiple layers of reconciliation and oversight. Banks also operate book-entry systems backed by real-time monitoring, approval thresholds for large transfers and safeguards that block transactions exceeding actual holdings.

Crypto exchanges, by contrast, often lack comparable checks. In Bithumb’s case, the absence of system-level controls allowed a single data-entry error to pass directly from an internal ledger into live trading, briefly disrupting the market and exposing the limits of existing safeguards.

Are other exchanges any safer?

Other local cryptocurrency exchanges say they have controls in place to prevent similar incidents.

Upbit, the nation’s largest crypto exchange, said it has operated dual safeguards since 2017 that block the distribution of cryptocurrencies not actually held by the platform. The exchange said it continuously reconciles internal ledger balances with assets held in blockchain wallets through a proprietary proof-of-reserves system. Event rewards are paid by transferring pre-secured assets from a separate distribution account and are subject to multi-layer internal approvals.

Coinone said all processes involving the movement of user assets, including event-related payouts, are subject to verification and approval procedures aimed at preventing errors. Korbit, meanwhile, said it applies a double-entry accounting structure similar to those used in traditional finance, under which transactions are recorded only when debits and credits are matched.

Meanwhile, regulators have launched an industry-wide review. While examining Bithumb’s case, the Financial Services Commission has ordered inspections of internal control frameworks across cryptocurrency exchanges.

The case is also expected to influence upcoming digital-asset legislation, which is likely to include stricter internal-control requirements for exchanges, regular external audits of asset holdings and tighter licensing standards for operators.

What’s left

Bithumb said a full recovery of the roughly 125 bitcoins still unretrieved cannot be assured at this stage. According to reports, about 3 billion won has been transferred to personal accounts, while roughly 10 billion won was used to purchase other assets.

The exchange declined to provide details on the whereabouts of the remaining funds but said it is continuing efforts to persuade recipients to return the assets. Industry officials said recipients who ultimately refuse to return the mistakenly transferred bitcoins could face legal action to recover unjust gains.

Bithumb has also pledged compensation for affected users. Customers who sold at depressed prices will be reimbursed for the full price difference, along with an additional 10 percent compensation. All customers who were logged into the Bithumb app or website at the time of the incident will receive 20,000 won.