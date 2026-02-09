South Korea's National Assembly is stepping up the momentum behind the plan to invest $350 billion in the US, approving the establishment of a special committee dedicated to the passage of related bills.

It is the latest development in South Korea's move to address renewed trade woes after US President Donald Trump threatened to reinstate 25 percent tariffs on a range of South Korean goods, blaming Seoul for its slow legislative progress.

Under the plan greenlit at Monday's National Assembly plenary session, the 16-member special committee will be dedicated to completing the legislative processes required for the investment plan within its monthlong operation.

This follows an announcement Sunday by the Democratic Party senior spokesperson Rep. Park Soo-hyun after a meeting of high-ranking officials from Cheong Wa Dae, the government and the ruling party that a special committee would begin work Monday to pass the US investment bill through a bipartisan agreement "in early March."

So far, up to eight bills have been referred to the Strategy and Finance Committee.

Tentatively titled the "Special Act on Managing Korea-US Strategic Investments," the bills cover the framework, procedures and scope of South Korea's strategic investment in US projects. A state-run body to oversee the investment fund endowed by the government and the central bank will be established in accordance with the law.

In addition to the five bills submitted respectively by Reps. Ahn Do-geol, Hong Kee-won, Jin Sung-joon, Kim Byung-kee and Park Sung-hoon, three more lawmakers, Rep. Chung Il-young of the Democratic Party and Reps. Park Soo-young and Kim Gunn of the People Power Party, submitted similar bills after Trump's tariff pledge.

The rival parties' floor leaders on Wednesday agreed to set up a committee to pass a special bill after the conservative People Power Party dropped its push to ratify the joint fact sheet on trade and security between Seoul and Washington.

Among the members will be eight lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party and seven lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party. A People Power Party lawmaker will chair the special committee. Members of the committee are expected to be confirmed later this week.

Concerns have mounted as the potential US tariff hike could pose a significant cost burden on South Korean industries, with the losses for carmakers due to the tariff hike projected at up to 4.4 trillion won ($3 billion) each year.

Rep. Jung Chung-rae, chair of the Democratic Party, said Monday that protecting South Korean companies perplexed by tariff woes is "the party's priority," adding that the swift passage of the special US investment bill could "minimize damage to South Korean companies."

People Power Party chair Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, on the other hand, blasted the liberal bloc for having unfairly blamed its conservative rivals for the legislative delay and Trump's tariff threat, claiming rather that the liberal bloc is responsible.

"Our party swiftly conceded (to the Democratic Party's demand), ... but Washington's pressure on Seoul continues to intensify," Jang said, citing the US Congress' move to look into South Korea's treatment of e-commerce firm Coupang over its massive consumer data leak.