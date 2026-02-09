Korea said Monday it has increased the importance of interviews and introduced in-depth safety questions in skills tests given to E-9 visa applicants seeking what the country refers to as "nonprofessional" employment.

According to the Human Resources Development Service Korea, which operates under the Ministry of Labor and Employment and oversees the visa selection process, the changes are aimed at choosing applicants with better Korean-language ability and safety awareness.

Under the E-9 visa, foreign nationals from 16 countries can work for up to four years and 10 months in so-called nonprofessional industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, fishery and construction. It currently requires applicants to pass a Korean language test and secure a contract through the state-run Employment Permit System.

HRDK said the revisions were based on findings from a survey last year, which found that 48.7 percent of Korean employers were dissatisfied with foreign workers’ speaking skills.

Among those who were dissatisfied, 48.9 percent cited difficulties in understanding work instructions, while 37.6 percent said limited Korean proficiency hindered workers’ ability to comprehend safety rules.

To address those concerns, the agency said it has expanded the interview portion of the skills test. The number of questions assessing comprehension of tool names and work instructions has also been increased. In-depth questions focusing on workplace safety have also been added.

The minimum passing score on the Test of Proficiency in Korean will also be raised for workers across all industries starting this year.

The revisions are set to take effect starting with tests conducted this year.

“These improvements are expected to enhance foreign workers’ Korean language capabilities and their awareness of workplace safety,” said Lim Seung-mook, head of the international workforce division at the HRDK.

The agency is also developing a conversation manual for foreign workers, listing key terms used in the workplace.