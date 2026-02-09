Global sportswear brand Adidas has opened the Adidas Performance Seochon pop-up store in Seoul's Seochon village near the historic main palace Gyeongbokgung, the company announced Friday.

Operating through late December, the pop-up reinterprets traditional Korean aesthetics through the lens of modern running culture, reflecting Seochon's blend of heritage, contemporary art and active local communities.

The two-story space combines warm wood-toned materials inspired by traditional Korean architecture with metallic elements symbolizing speed and performance. Rather than replicating the neighborhood's atmosphere, the design reimagines Korean aesthetics in a modern, brand-specific context.

"Seochon is home to a highly passionate running community," said Markus Morent, managing director of Adidas Korea, on Friday at the store's media opening. "As running communities continue to grow across Seoul, with more running routes developing around the palace area, we hope to contribute to Seochon's emergence as one of the city's key running hubs."

Seochon is known for popular running routes along Gyeongbokgung's stone walls and toward Inwangsan, making it a natural setting for a community-oriented running space. The managing director added that the store is intended to become not merely a retail outlet, but a hub that will connect local culture, runners and the brand's global running philosophy.

The first floor features a courtyard-linked layout designed for rest and interaction, centered on a launch zone showcasing Seoul Marathon-related products and Adidas outdoor lines. The basement level focuses on running-specific offerings, including modern Originals-based running products.

An on-site "Made for You" customization zone allows visitors to personalize T-shirts and footwear with Seochon-exclusive graphics, while an engraving service enables customers to create customized shoelace charms with personal messages.

To mark the opening, Adidas will host promotional events on Saturday and Sunday, including guerrilla-style activations featuring running crews in hanbok-inspired outfits. Consumers who download the Adidas Running app can test the Adizero Adios Pro 4, with additional on-site perks and New Year's gift packs offered based on purchase amounts.

Meanwhile, Adidas previously explored the intersection of sports and fashion with a pop-up store in Hannam-dong, Seoul, in July last year. The brand expanded on this concept in October through its "Stadium to Street" pop-up, which aimed to bridge the energy of the stadium with street-style aesthetics.