Girl group H1-Key will release its fifth mini album, "Love Chapter," on March 5, Choi Creative Lab announced Monday.

The upcoming EP will be its first new release in about nine months, coming on the heels of the previous EP "Lovestruck." The last release might have been slow in terms of album sales, but focus track "Summer Was You" made a series of best songs lists, ranking No. 6 on NME's "The 25 Best K-pop Songs of 2025" and No. 10 on Billboard's ranking.

"Coupled with a soaring and infectious chorus, 'Summer Was You' is one of H1-KEY's best songs to date," touted NME.

In January, the quartet dropped the digital single "Not Like a Movie" in time for the fourth anniversary of its debut.