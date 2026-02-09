Fire authorities on Monday deployed helicopters and more than 500 personnel to fully put out a wildfire in the southeastern city of Gyeongju that forced nearly 70 people to evacuate.

The wildfire, which first broke out Saturday evening on a hillside in the city's eastern village of Ipcheon, reignited Sunday night after being brought under control, prompting overnight efforts to put out the blaze.

Authorities, including the forest service and the Marine Corps, mobilized 20 firefighting helicopters and 525 personnel to put out the remaining flames Monday morning.

"The main blaze has been put out, but there have been residual flames that rekindled at night," a forestry official said.

The wildfire, which reignited due to strong winds, forced 68 residents in the area to flee from their homes the previous night.

Authorities estimate 54 hectares of land were impacted by the wildfire, equivalent to about 76 football pitches. (Yonhap)