North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said the country's armed forces will further play an "outstanding" role in the next five years as he visited the defense ministry to mark the 78th founding anniversary of the military ahead of a key party congress, state media reported Monday.

Kim made a congratulatory visit to the Ministry of National Defense the previous day to mark the 78th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army (KPA), according to the Korean Central News Agency.

His visit came ahead of the North's ninth party congress set for late February, where Kim is expected to announce his major policies on the military, diplomacy, the economy and other areas for the next five years.

In a speech Sunday, the North's leader hinted that he would unveil a new five-year plan to bolster defense capabilities at the party congress.

"The coming five years that will be indicated by the Ninth Congress of the Party will be years when our army's outstanding role that no one else can perform will become further enhanced," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

In the eighth party congress in 2021, North Korea unveiled a list of high-tech weapons that Kim vowed to develop, including military spy satellites, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles and a nuclear-powered submarine.

In this year's speech, Kim did not make any condemnation against South Korea and the United States in an apparent bid to cautiously manage external messages amid the fluid international security situation.

At last year's speech on the army anniversary, Kim reaffirmed the country's policy to strengthen its nuclear forces while accusing the US of standing behind the world's conflicts.

South Korea and the US have expressed their desire to reengage with North Korea, but Pyongyang remains unresponsive to such dialogue overtures as it has been deepening military cooperation with Russia.

Kim assessed the North Korean military underwent "unheard-of dramatic events" and carried out "distinguished feats" last year, according to the KCNA.

"This year is a year of tremendous transformation, when the fighting front of our army will become more widened and which will demand more strenuous efforts," he said.

The North's leader also extended his warm encouragement and congratulations to commanding officers and combatants of overseas special operations units, referring to North Korean troops dispatched to Russia to support Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Kim was accompanied by key defense officials, including Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Defense Minister No Kwang-chol, on his visit to the defense ministry.

On the occasion of the army founding anniversary, No and other ranking military officials paid their respects at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where late state founder Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, father of the incumbent leader, lie in state. (Yonhap)