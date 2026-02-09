MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Telecom, the Philippines' leading mobile operator, has become the first in Southeast Asia, and the second in Asia, to offer Starlink's groundbreaking Direct‑to‑Cell (DTC) satellite service. Joining a growing group of countries worldwide, Globe's partnership with Starlink marks a historic milestone in global connectivity.

Using satellite technology, Filipinos using standard LTE mobile phones will be able to access data, voice, and messaging services directly via satellite, requiring nothing more than a clear view of the sky. This breakthrough eliminates the need for specialized devices and extends mobile reach to areas where terrestrial coverage is limited or impossible to deploy, critical in an archipelagic nation of more than 7,600 islands.

Leveraging Starlink's constellation of over 650 low‑Earth orbit satellites, Globe is addressing one of the world's most pressing challenges, bridging connectivity gaps in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas. The service will also play a vital role in disaster resilience, ensuring uninterrupted communication for citizens and first responders during extreme weather events and natural disasters.

"This partnership with Starlink marks a historic step in our mission to build a digitally inclusive nation," said Carl Cruz, President and CEO of Globe Telecom. "Today, connectivity is a lifeline, a modern‑day utility that fuels opportunity and economic progress. By extending mobile reach through satellite technology, we are ensuring that every Filipino, whether in bustling cities or remote barangays, has access to essential communication."

Starlink's Direct‑to‑Cell service, developed by SpaceX, acts as a "cell tower in space," seamlessly integrating with terrestrial networks and enabling global roaming‑like connectivity. Already connecting hundreds of millions of customers, Starlink has proven indispensable in emergencies, delivering millions of SMS messages and wireless emergency alerts when ground networks fail.

With Globe as its partner in the Philippines, Starlink's DTC service will empower households, businesses, and communities with reliable, consistent connectivity. This collaboration underscores Globe's vision of a more connected, resilient, and inclusive digital future, not just for the Philippines, but as part of a broader global movement to make universal connectivity a reality.