The ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Sunday apologized for its vetting process in recommending a special counsel candidate to investigate ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee for corruption.

This came after Jeon Jun-cheol, one of the two candidates recommended by the Democratic Party, was later found to have defended a businessman who testified against President Lee Jae Myung, with some lawmakers sympathetic to Lee saying the party leadership "insulted" the incumbent president by recommending Jeon.

In a press conference at the National Assembly on Sunday, Rep. Park Soo-hyun, senior spokesperson of the Democratic Party, said the party's leadership was sorry for its "failure in the party's vetting process."

"Regarding the controversy over the president's exercise of his nomination power, (Democratic Party's) chair Rep. Jung Chung-rae was apologetic for its failure in the party's vetting process that caused trouble to the president," Park said. "We could have examined (our candidate) more carefully."

Also on the same day, Rep. Lee Sung-yoon, a member of the Democratic Party's supreme council, said Jung was liable for "causing unnecessary controversy" on his social media Sunday.

President Lee on Thursday appointed Kwon Chang-young, a lawyer at Jipyong, as special counsel to lead the follow-up probe into the Yoon couple.

Lee's choice of Kwon, recommended by the minor liberal opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, sparked an immediate uproar from within the ruling party after Jeon was found to have worked as a lawyer who defended Kim Seong-tae, former chair of underwear maker Ssangbangwool.

In 2023, the businessman testified at a court trial that Ssangbangwool had reimbursed the travel expenses for the then Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee's 2018 visit to North Korea. The prosecution later saw it as both a bribery of Lee and Lee's violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act.

Kim, however, recanted on his previous remarks in another court trial in August 2025, two months after Lee was inaugurated as the president.

Jeon worked for Kim of Ssangbangwool in 2023. Jeon said in his statement, presented by Rep. Lee Sung-yoon, that his work had nothing to do with Ssangbangwool's alleged money transfer to North Korea, but its employees' embezzlement and breach of trust.

After the media revelation, Democratic Party lawmakers criticized their party's decision. Rep. Jeon Hyun-heui of the Democratic Party blasted the party's decision for being "an insult to the president who fell victim to prosecutors who were politically motivated," while the party's Rep. Lee Geon-tae said the decision amounts to "a betrayal of the president."