Korea International School said Sunday it will host its spring open house program on March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon, showcasing its academic and co-curricular programs to prospective families.

The event will be held at the school’s Pangyo campus in Gyeonggi Province, offering families the opportunity to learn more about a range of school programs, including its experiential education program and arts curriculum.

KIS’ experiential education program provides students with both domestic and international travel opportunities designed to complement classroom learning.

The domestic program takes students around the Korean Peninsula, allowing them to acquire a greater understanding of the country’s history, culture and environment. Meanwhile, international trips within Asia encourage students to connect with the wider world through community service, challenge and adventure. Overnight trips are held in the spring and fall.

"The EE program is essential learning at KIS," the school said. "New experiences are transformative; we believe outdoor adventure inspires awareness, wonder and curiosity."

Another program to be showcased at the open house is the school’s arts curriculum.

The elementary school arts program introduces essential skills through craft experimentation and play activities, while middle and high school arts classes focus on refining those skills.

“For many students, a lifelong creative pursuit starts in the arts classroom,” the school said.

Families will also have the opportunity to learn more about KIS’ wide range of co-curricular activities, which include programs designed to stimulate students’ creativity, athleticism and intellectual thinking. These activities include VEX Robotics, musical theater, seasonal sports, jamborees and speech and debate teams.

The school said it believes the programs supplement academic learning.

“What students learn through activities, athletics, arts and experimental education adventures contribute to their academic learning as they develop confidence in their ability to grow,” it said.

Founded in 2000, KIS operates campuses in Seoul and Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, as well as on Jeju Island. It offers 24 Advanced Placement courses taught by an international faculty. This year’s graduating class has already received letters of acceptance from global universities that include Cornell, Harvard, Pratt Institute, Stanford and University College London.

“KIS student learning is enriched by its unique applied learning, inquiry and community building opportunities,” a school official said. “KIS teachers, counselors and administrators know students and partner with families to ensure each student thrives in their academic coursework.”