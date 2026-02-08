A senior South Korean diplomat has met with top foreign and defense officials of Spain and the Netherlands and discussed cooperation efforts in emerging security challenges and other issues, the foreign ministry said Saturday.

Jeong Yeon-doo, vice minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence, met with Maria Amparo Valcarce Garcia, Spain's secretary of state for defense, on the sidelines of an international forum on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in the military domain, known as REAIM, in the Spanish city of La Coruna on Wednesday (local time).

Jeong attended the REAIM conference as the South Korean representative.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in defense and security issues in a substantive manner.

In the meeting on Thursday with Ruben Brekelman, the Netherlands' minister of defense, they exchanged in-depth opinions on the security situations related to the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and the war in Ukraine.

As the two countries that co-hosted the REAIM summit in 2024, they agreed to continue their leading roles in addressing AI-related military issues.

Jeong then met with Diego Martinez Belio, Spanish secretary for foreign and global affairs, the following day for broad discussions on areas including the economy, trade, defense industry and other issues.

They agreed to continue strategic cooperation as like-minded countries amid growing uncertainties in the international security landscape. (Yonhap)